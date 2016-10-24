topmenu

APT attending the Machines 2016 Conference

By on October 24, 2016 in conferences/events

The 17th annual Machines conference commenced today with this years conference focusing on sharing “real world” experience in electrical asset management. The conference has an end-user focus and those attending will take “value add opportunities to drive $$$ savings” back to their business through seeing how other electrical asset owners have;

  • Optimised maintenance plans for electrical assets
  • Introduced strategies for moving toward on-condition maintenance of electrical plant
  • Used historical plant CM data and turning the data into information and plant intelligence
  • Increased electrical asset uptime
  • Reduced maintenance costs
  • Created a safer workplace

Machines 2016 For more information on this conference visit the Austorque Website

