APT attending the Machines 2016 Conference

The 17th annual Machines conference commenced today with this years conference focusing on sharing “real world” experience in electrical asset management. The conference has an end-user focus and those attending will take “value add opportunities to drive $$$ savings” back to their business through seeing how other electrical asset owners have;
- Optimised maintenance plans for electrical assets
- Introduced strategies for moving toward on-condition maintenance of electrical plant
- Used historical plant CM data and turning the data into information and plant intelligence
- Increased electrical asset uptime
- Reduced maintenance costs
- Created a safer workplace
For more information on this conference visit the Austorque Website
