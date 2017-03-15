On Board at SEAPAC 2017

The go-to event for protection, automation and control know-how!

The 6th edition of the highly successful South East Asia Protection, Automation and Control conference, SEAPAC, being hosted by CIGRE Australia’ B5 Panel. Engineers from major utilities, vendors and consultancies are here sharing their expertise on the trends in the field with the latest technical expertise, collaboration and networking on a wide range of subjects, from traditional protection issues through to evolving technology deployment.

View the SEAPAC 2017 Website here