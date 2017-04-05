TechCon Aus/NZ has commenced: 4 – 5April @ Hilton Sydney!

Wilson Transformer Company together with TJ|H2b Analytical Services is proud to host TechCon® Aus-NZ 2017 the industry’s annual pre-eminent conference and exhibition. TechCon® Aus-NZ 2017 is renowned for its international content, bringing experts from across the globe as well as speakers from around Australia to share their knowledge and experiences.
This year’s theme “Life-management of High Voltage & Medium Voltage power equipment” provides the centrepiece idea from which the conference will be built. TechCon® Aus-NZ program features presenters who address the issues that impact our industry ranging from practical case studies to the latest research on asset management strategies for the ageing electrical grid infrastructure.
Comments are closed.