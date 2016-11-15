In attendance at the Australian Protection Testing Users Group Meeting in Campbelltown, Sydney!

This meeting is designed to provide a wide range of education options. Here are just some of the topics being addressing this year:

Protection relays and testing techniques

Solve complicated, hard-pressing issues

New test application demonstrations

Testing techniques and test plan creation

Best practices for protection system technologies

Users’ experiences and case studies

Doble protection testing product road map and improved technologies.

For more information visit the Doble Website here