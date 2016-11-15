topmenu

Navigation

Australian Protection Testing Users Group Meeting in Campbelltown, Sydney

By on November 15, 2016 in Uncategorized

img_3718

In attendance at the Australian Protection Testing Users Group Meeting in Campbelltown, Sydney!

This meeting is designed to provide a wide range of education options. Here are just some of the topics being addressing this year:

  • Protection relays and testing techniques
  • Solve complicated, hard-pressing issues
  • New test application demonstrations
  • Testing techniques and test plan creation
  • Best practices for protection system technologies
  • Users’ experiences and case studies
  • Doble protection testing product road map and improved technologies.

For more information visit the Doble Website here

Comments are closed.