Conferences

All-Energy Conference: The Future of Energy
All-Energy Australia is Australia’s biggest and highest quality clean and renewable energy conference. Free to attend, the conference features over 200 industry speakers across 7 session streams over two days.
In 2016 our conference agenda focused around the core themes of energy storage, the emerging smart grid, and energy efficiency, offering unparalleled content in all three areas.
Innovation was also at the fore of discussion – exploring cutting edge local and global technology developments. Growing investment in the industry is also at the top of discussion, featuring the most major local project updates, high level opportunities for networking and discussion around fostering investment in Australian renewable and clean energy technologies and projects.
All-Energy 2016 again boasted the sector’s most comprehensive solar energy centred conference program, including the Clean Energy Council’s CPD accredited Professional Development day and ATRAA program. Major Australian and international wind developments will also be on show, with keynote presentations from The Hon Peter Rae AO, President of the World Wind Association and CWP Renewables.
Don’t miss Australia’s peak knowledge sharing, discussion and networking opportunity for the renewable energy sector – fostering partnerships and pathways to a cleaner energy future.
For more information on this conference visit the All-Energy 2017 Conference Website.
This year Machines2017 will focus on electrical machine condition monitoring (CM) and how contemporary approaches can be used to optimise machine maintenance. Development of innovative gadgets for electrical machine monitoring and “novel interpretation” approaches are moving at a pace, join us at Machines2017 to learn from others how;
- To select from available approaches for electrical machine monitoring
- To undertake the journey from data to information and finally to electrical asset intelligence
- Simple maintenance done extremely well equals reliability
- Improvements in electrical machine “uptime” have been achieved
- Lessons have been learned from machine failures
- To reduce electrical machine maintenance cost
Who Should Attend
- Those responsible for maximising return from electrical asset investments – asset managers
- Those responsible for electrical plant reliability – maintenance managers, reliability managers and practitioners
- Those responsible for measuring electrical plant condition – CM practitioners
- Electrical engineers and maintenance practitioner
The leading forum for developing and learning protection testing techniques
The Australasian Protection Testing Users Group (APTUG) Meeting is a forum for sharing experiences, developing new protection testing techniques and learning from the experiences of others.
DOWNLOAD THE AGENDA TO LEARN MORE:
The APTUG Meeting provides you the opportunity to:
- Increase your knowledge on protection relays and testing techniques
- Take advantage of peer-to-peer collaboration
- Present or perform practical demonstrations on new or interesting test applications
- Learn from technical training in testing techniques and test plan creation
- Share best practice techniques and applications for protection system technologies
- Discuss recent and future enhancements to Doble hardware and software
- Provide feedback to Doble for correction of problems and future developments
CALL FOR PRESENTATIONS: The success of the meeting depends on having a diverse range of presentations and topics. We are looking for presentations from both new and experienced presenters. Email aptug@doble.com to submit an abstract or topic idea.
What will be discussed
You drive the discussion at the 2017 APTUG Meeting. What matters to you, matters to our industry. This meeting is designed to provide a wide range of education options. Here are just some of the topics we will be addressing this year:
- Protection relays and testing techniques
- Solve complicated, hard-pressing issues
- New test application demonstrations
- Testing techniques and test plan creation
- Best practices for protection system technologies
- Users’ experiences and case studies
- Doble protection testing product road map and improved technologies.
WELCOME TO THE NATIONAL ELECTRIC ENERGY CONFERENCE 2017 (EECON 2017)
The Electric Energy Society of Australia (EESA) takes great pleasure in inviting you to the National Electric Energy Conference 2017 (EECON 2017) at the Melbourne Convention & Exhibition Centre on 22 & 23 November 2017.
The conference’s theme is “Collaboration and Innovation: Adapting Today’s Grid for Tomorrow’s Future”.
EECON 2017 will bring leading industry influencers to Melbourne to discuss, collaborate, and innovate towards a brighter future – don’t miss out on this tremendous opportunity to discover and debate the future energy blueprint of tomorrow.
In addition to continued professional development, this conference will provide an outstanding opportunity to network with others in the electric power industry. There will also be a number of exhibitors, providing information and advice on engineering products and services related to the industry.
The conference will include a selection of senior industry speakers, special guests and a mixture of technical and business streams that will be exploring the opportunities to transform the grid as we know it, into the grid of the future.
We look forward to personally welcoming you to EECON 2017.
About EECON 2017
EECON is proudly a technical conference – bringing together the best technical experts in every facet of the electric energy community, to collaborate, debate and discuss our energy future.
Why should you come to EECON?
- Get to the heart of the issues: The only electric energy conference organised by a large volunteer committee of industry professionals and academic experts.
- Debate the issues that matter: Covering each part of the electric energy sector, EECON engages in rigorous and analytical hard hitting-discussion.
- Understand the full picture: With three dedicated streams and numerous sessions, EECON will include presentations from all perspectives, as well as engaging panel discussions.
- Build your understanding of critical Victorian energy infrastructure: Featuring an impressive side program, including site visits to wind farms, thermal power stations, substations, control rooms and manufacturers.
- De-mystify the industry: Participate in targeted crash courses on all facets of the electric energy system – critical for students, young engineers, and those new to industry.
- Recognise your peers and celebrate industry excellence: Attend the spectacular sit-down conference dinner at the impressive Eureka Tower, which will include the launch of the inaugural Energy Excellence Awards.
The 18th Annual Australian Gas Turbines Conference returns to Melbourne in November 2017.
The event forms Australia’s best known gas turbine industry meeting place; where operators, industry experts and technology providers share and exchange best practice in maintaining and operating gas turbines during this two-day conference and exhibition.
The event is supported by GTUF – the Gas Turbine Users Forum. All conference attendees, sponsors and exhibitors are invited to join the GTUF Members Welcome Reception to be hosted on the 28th November in the exhibition hall.
Gas turbine user case studies form a crucial and popular feature of the conference program.
This is your opportunity to meet with your industry peers, learn from industry case studies and join the popular event networking opportunities – including two drinks receptions and an official conference dinner.
The 2017 Conference agenda is currently in research and development. You can view the papers from the 2016 event here to gain an understanding of the quality and expertise shared during the conference days.
Call for case studies: If you would like to submit a case study for consideration on the 2017 event program, please email Diana Lauzi with a presentation title & 100 word abstract by 30 May 2017.
The gas turbine conference exhibition space is limited, in order to keep the event personal and intimate – booths sell out quickly!
Email Megan Rogulski to express your early interest in sponsorship & exhibition opportunities for the 2017 conference.
Australian Utility Week is a large scale expo dedicated to building the Digital Utility. This year, it’s taking place on 29-30 November 2017 at Melbourne Convention & Exhibition Centre. The event is now in its 15th year and will attract 1500+ utility professionals from the electricity, gas and water sectors. The speakers are a mix of Australian and international utility leaders, Smart Grid technology innovators, and R&D professionals. It’s the largest event of its kind in Australasia region and the only event that focuses exclusively on digital and customer facing innovations.
Energy Services Australia (ESA) is a new event (co-located with Australian Utility Week) that is designed for Australian and New Zealand energy professionals to prepare for the stricter energy efficiency and emission control regime and implement renewable energy solutions.
For more information, visit www.australian-utility-week.com
POWER AUSTRALIA, A NEW TRADE EXHIBITION AND CONFERENCE FOR THE POWER INDUSTRY FOCUSING ON THE POWER SUPPLY CHAIN FROM END TO END – ADDRESSING SOLUTIONS FOR THE FUTURE OF THE INDUSTRY.
The Power Australia Exhibition promises to be a complete showcase of technology solutions, equipment and information workshops for the entire electricity value chain.
The exhibition will be a focal point of the event, with significant investment made to attract a visitor base of engineers, operations and technology personnel from across Australia who will be invited to attend the exhibition free of charge.
Exhibiting companies will have the chance to engage with and demonstrate their products to these visitors who are looking for solutions in an industry where generation, transmission, distribution and distributed generation are converging.
The Power Australia Conference will provide high level panel discussions focusing on developing solutions and strategies to meet the challenges of today.
INTERESTED IN EXHIBITING?
For more information contact
Michael Silber
P: 03 7000 0519
E: michael.silber@talk2.media
Mark your diary now!
Wilson Transformer Company together with TJ|H2b Analytical Services is proud to host TechCon® Aus-NZ 2018 the industry’s annual pre-eminent conference and exhibition. TechCon® Aus-NZ 2018 is renowned for its international content, bringing experts from across the globe as well as speakers from around Australia to share their knowledge and experiences.
This year’s theme “Life-management of High Voltage & Medium Voltage power equipment” provides the centrepiece idea from which the conference will be built. TechCon® Aus-NZ program will feature presenters who address the issues that impact our industry ranging from practical case studies to the latest research on asset management strategies for the ageing electrical grid infrastructure.
Delegates are invited to :
*Learn about all aspects of HV and MV power equipment from specification and design to manufacturing, maintenance, diagnostic testing, end of life assessment and failure analysis
* Listen to real-life case studies with practical solutions
* Engage with world class speakers, industry contacts and like-minded professionals
* Use methods and tools presented to better manage your HV and MV assets
* Be exposed to new and innovative products on display throughout the trade exhibition
Whether you are local or travelling to join the conference, we are sure that it will be a rewarding experience to you.
:: For more information visit the TechCon website ::
Energy Networks Australia is delighted to announce that our biennial Conference and Exhibition will be held in Sydney at the International Convention Centre from Tuesday 5 to Thursday 7 June 2018.
Energy Networks 2018 will be the leading forum for energy networks and their partners in Australia in 2018.
The landscape for the energy network sector has shifted dramatically with major changes in technology, customer behaviour and regulation. Energy networks are leading the transformation of the grid into a platform for new products and services — empowering customers with new information, new tools and new ways to cut costs.
This is your opportunity to be part of this critical national conversation on the future of the energy grid.
We look forward to welcoming you to Sydney in 2018.
:: For more information visit the Energy Networks 2018 website ::
Trade Exhibition Stand Registrations
The Trade Exhibition stand registrations for EEA2018 will be available approximately November 2017. If you are interested in being advised when the registrations go live, please email your contact details to admin@eea.co.nz.
Sponsorship Opportunities
The EEA Annual Conference is the premier forum for our industry to look at national and international challenges for engineers and engineering in delivering New Zealand’s electricity supply requirements.
This is an excellent opportunity to:
- Market your brand, raise your profile and promote your products and services to key stakeholders and engineering staff in the electricity supply industry
- Gain incredible exposure at one of the biggest events on the New Zealand electricity supply industry event calendar
- Enjoy extraordinary visibility in promotional material and at key Conference functions
- Have your brand associated with leading edge technologies and solutions
- Achieve recognition as a key supporter of the EEA and its activities
- Receive priority status for trade exhibition stand selection if exhibiting also.
EEA2018 Sponsorship opportunities will be made available in November 2017. If you are interested in becoming a sponsor, please contact Tracy Hobbs on tracy@eea.co.nz or phone +64 4 473 8655.