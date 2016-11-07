TechCon Aus – NZ 2017

Mark your diary now
The 2017 conference theme uniquely focused on life-management of High voltage & Medium voltage power equipment recognises the importance of addressing the issues that impact our industry.
They have listened to your feedback and will deliver a new-look series with high calibre speakers providing a wide range of topics.
Delegates are invited to :
– Learn about all aspects of HV and MV power equipment from specification and design to manufacturing, maintenance, diagnostic testing, end of life assessment and failure analysis
– Listen to real-life case studies with practical solutions
– Engage with world class speakers, industry contacts and like-minded professionals
– Use methods and tools presented to better manage your HV and MV assets
– Be exposed to new and innovative products on display throughout the trade exhibition
3 April 2017
pre-conference workshop
4 – 5 April 2017
TechCon Aus-NZ conference & exhibition
@ Hilton Sydney Hotel
George Street | Sydney
Whether you are local or travelling to join the conference, we are sure that it will be a rewarding experience to you.
