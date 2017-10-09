The Year in Infrastructure Conference 2017 – Bentley Systems – #YII2017
Our MD Tyrone Gautier is in Singapore by invitation at the Bentley Systems The Year in Infrastructure Conference 2017 to listen to topics on the convergence of new technologies and the advantages of “going digital,” as illustrated through the projects of Bentley users around the world. How unprecedented BIM advancements have become possible through Bentley’s connected data environment, making constructioneering and inspectioneering a reality. And how software applications enable the creation of a comprehensive modeling environment, leveraging reality capture technologies, while streamlining and automating workflows across disciplines.
