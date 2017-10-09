topmenu

Navigation

The Year in Infrastructure Conference 2017 – Bentley Systems – #YII2017

By on October 9, 2017 in Uncategorized

The Year in Infrastructure Conference 2017 – Bentley Systems – #YII2017

Our MD Tyrone Gautier is in Singapore by invitation at the Bentley Systems The Year in Infrastructure Conference 2017 to listen to topics on the convergence of new technologies and the advantages of “going digital,” as illustrated through the projects of Bentley users around the world. How unprecedented BIM advancements have become possible through Bentley’s connected data environment, making constructioneering and inspectioneering a reality. And how software applications enable the creation of a comprehensive modeling environment, leveraging reality capture technologies, while streamlining and automating workflows across disciplines.

IMG_4796

IMG_4797

IMG_4799

IMG_4800

, ,

Comments are closed.